Asad Umar Says Rs.194b Distributed Among 16.9 Mln Families Under Ehsaas Programme

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:43 AM

Asad Umar says Rs.194b distributed among 16.9 mln families under Ehsaas Programme

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar says that the government is going to achieve the target of provision of 2000 Oxygen beds to hospitals across the country before allotted time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar said that an amount of 194 billion rupees was distributed among 16.9 million families under Ehsaas Programme during the last four months.

In a Tweet, he said this happened for first time in history of Pakistan as one out of two families in the country received cash relief.

Meanwhile, in another Tweet, Asad Umar, who also heads National Command and Operation Center for COVID-19, commended National Disaster Management Authority for achieving target of providing 2000 Oxygen beds to hospitals across the county before allotted time.

The statement of the minister regarding provision of 2,000 Oxygen beds to hospitals has come at the moment when Coronavirus cases are sharply decreasing across the country. The government could not play active when the people were unable to find a bed for their treatment two months ago.

