Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians    

The statement of Planning and Development Minister has come at the moment when PDM has fixed the date for public gathering at the end of this ongoing month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday strongly criticized the political leadership of the country over worsening COVID-19 situation in the country after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced a public rally in Karachi on August 29.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said, “Two weeks back, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was threatening to hold PM Imran Khan and ministers accountable if COVID-19 spreads further in Karachi and now PDM announces holding a public meeting this month in Karachi.”

Expressing his annoyance over the decision, the federal minister said, “Sadly the worst violations of COVID-19 SOPs in the last one year have come from politicians,”.

The federal minister also lamented the high positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the elections.

“Had recommended that AJK elections get postponed for a couple of months and a special vaccination campaign run before the elections.

It was not agreed,” he said. “Since the elections, the positivity of AJK is running between 25 and 30%. Elections have acted as a super spreader event.”

Earlier, PDM Chief and head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazl ur Rehman while addressing a press conference had announced to stage a public meeting in Karachi on August 29.

Fazlur Rehman declared the electronic voting machine (EVM) as the "simplest way to rig elections" as the alliance rejected the government's "unilateral" electoral reforms and Azad Jammu and Kashmir's election results. He had said that the alliance's steering committee would hold a meeting on August 21 in Islamabad, during which the parties will mull over the recommendations presented today after internal deliberations.

The PDM chief had said that final decisions will be made in the committee's meeting on August 28 in Karachi, following which, on August 29, a massive rally will be held in the port city.