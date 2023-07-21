Open Menu

Asad Umar Secures Interim Bail In 5 May-9 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Asad Umar secures interim bail in 5 May-9 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail till August 8 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary general Asad Umar in five terrorism cases, linked to May-9 vandalism.

The court directed Asad Umar to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in each case for availing the relief of the bail.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted proceedings on the bail petitions, filed by Asad Umar.

Earlier, Asad Umar, along with his counsel, appeared before the court. The counsel argued that the police might arrest his client in five terrorism cases, linked to May-9 vandalism.

He assured the court that his client would join the investigations to prove his innocence and requested to grant him the benefit of interim bail.

Asad Umar had approached the court for an interim bail in the Jinnah House (Corps commander's house in Lahore) attack case, setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk and others.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till August 8 in a case of attacking Askari Tower.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Police August Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

57 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan