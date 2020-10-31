Asad Umar seeks citizens’ help for compliance of SOPs against Covid-19    

, , , ,

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology has shared a WhatsApp number for the citizens and asked them to share pictures if they see violation of SOPs against Covid-19 anywhere in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) The National Command and Operation Centre on Saturday decided to seek citizens' help for compliance of SOPs against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision was taken in view of the arrival of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs.

He said the citizens should take a picture and send it to 0335-3336262 along with location wherever they see violation of SOPs, including wearing of face masks in crowded places and social distancing.