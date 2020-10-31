UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Seeks Citizens’ Help For Compliance Of SOPs Against Covid-19

,   , , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:36 PM

Asad Umar seeks citizens’ help for compliance of SOPs against Covid-19    

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology has shared a WhatsApp number for the citizens and asked them to share pictures if they see violation of SOPs against Covid-19 anywhere in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) The National Command and Operation Centre on Saturday decided to seek citizens' help for compliance of SOPs against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision was taken in view of the arrival of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs.

He said the citizens should take a picture and send it to 0335-3336262 along with location wherever they see violation of SOPs, including wearing of face masks in crowded places and social distancing.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Twitter Coronavirus

Recent Stories

POL prices may go down from tomorrow

12 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Kohat

11 minutes ago

No new case of dengue reported in Punjab on Saturd ..

11 minutes ago

Land to be allocated soon for Multan gymkhana, say ..

11 minutes ago

Greece latest to renew virus lockdown, England may ..

12 minutes ago

Country steered out of economic crisis: Punjab gov ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.