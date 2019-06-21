Asad Umar sets unparalleled example in democracy: Shahbaz Gill

Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill said the opposition should be grateful for the freedom of expression in the current setup which was rare in pas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill said the opposition should be grateful for the freedom of expression in the current setup which was rare in past.

While talking to a private news channel he said, Asad Umar had not only pointed out the flaws in budget rather he suggested the government to find out the real causes behind raising the price of sugar, adding it is called the beauty of democracy that an important leader of the ruling party raised his voice to correct the mistakes.

"In fact opposition parties can not digest the fair democratic system in the parliament as both had set the wrong examples in history and ruined the sanctity of the parliament,"he stated.

"Opposition leaders should praise the given freedom of speech as it is unprecedented," he commented.

Replying to a question he said, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not given a clean chit by the courts rather he was convicted and punished,adding he said the opposition leaders must confess their wrong doings only then the government would consider them true political leaders.