Asad Umar Stresses Evolving An Effective Strategy Of Disaster Mitigation, Optimum Preparedness Of Disaster Management

Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Thursday stressed evolving an effective strategy of disaster mitigation, optimum preparedness of disaster management to cope with the emergency situation

Addressing a seminar titled "Towards a Disaster Resilient Pakistan," he said the government would observes October 8 as 'National Resilience Day' every year to express solidarity with victims of 2005 earthquake and all past disasters .

Addressing a seminar titled "Towards a Disaster Resilient Pakistan," he said the government would observes October 8 as 'National Resilience Day' every year to express solidarity with victims of 2005 earthquake and all past disasters .

The day-long seminar was organized by National Disaster management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC).

This year the day is marked with the motto "Our resolve is (to ensure) save and secure Pakistan from disasters".

The seminar was aimed to provide a platform to create and develop a relevant dialogue focused on climate change, disaster management role of humanitarian communities and coping with health emergencies. It also emphasized importance of community engagement, risk awareness and role of media with regards to disaster management.

At opening session Chairman NDMA Lt. General Akhter Nawaz Satti welcomed all participants and highlighted the importance of the day. He specially mentioned about 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit area of Harnai Balochistan on Thursday at 0300 am and said that "we share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones and those injured, rescue and relief activities have already started," he added.

The chairman paid homage to the victims of all past disasters, especially the victims of shocking earthquake of October 8, 2005.

He also mentioned that ongoing Covid 19 pandemic had more than highlighted that disruptions in our social and economic routines had far reaching consequences.

Chief Guest Asad Umar said that he still remembered the enormous response of nation after the Oct 8 earthquake; no one was concerned about the sect and religion of affected people, everyone was concerned about them as brothers and sisters.

The minister further stressed the need to understand that the negative impacts of climate change would not stop here but grow immensely.

"We need to work on mitigation of disasters with emphasis on preparedness and strengthening the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), provincial and local disaster management authorities," he added.

While speaking to the seminar former minister for information and broadcasting, Javed Jabbar appreciated the spirit and resilience of Pakistani nation and said that Pakistan was born resilient.

Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakher Imam on the occasion said that we needed to take serious and responsible actions as taken during emergencies and to put consolidated efforts as a nation.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan emphasized on the preparedness phase and said that more pandemics and epidemics might come, we needed to bring reforms to strengthen our health sectors.

He said good governance and coordination among organizations was must to deal with the disasters and health emergencies.

