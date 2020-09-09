UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Stresses Speedy Work On Karachi Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:16 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Wednesday stressed the Pakistan People's Party to focus on ground work of the projects in Karachi committed during the agreement between the federal government and the Sindh Province instead of securing political point scoring

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Wednesday stressed the Pakistan People's Party to focus on ground work of the projects in Karachi committed during the agreement between the Federal government and the Sindh Province instead of securing political point scoring.

Talking to media persons here, the minister expressed disappointment over insane debate going on for last four days that who was contributing more in the projects.

He said people of Karachi were not concerned with who was contributing, they only wanted ground work of the projects.

"The people of Karachi will hurl shoes at both PPP and PTI if they continue press conferences against each other instead of initiating practical work," he added.

Referring the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's press conference, the minister said, if the Sindh government claimed that it was contributing Rs 750 billion in the Rs 1100 billion for Karachi Transformation Plan, the Center was not much concerned.

But he said the PPP did not have will to initiate work for the development of the city.

"If you do not have will to work, it will not be done through just press conferences." The minister said "work from our side has started as I called a meeting immediately after the agreement in which a week long deadline was set to start implementing the Plan.

He said today,he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Sindh for handing over the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) project to the Center as per desire of the Sindh government.

He said the federal government had already initiated process for implementation of the KTP.

To a question, the minister said that the K-IV, Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Green line and S3 were old projects but ground work on those projects never started.

When asked that these projects were failed ones, he questioned how these could be declared as failed projects when work on them did not started.

