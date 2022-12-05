Asad Umar submits reply in SC in ECP contempt case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Monday submitted his reply to the Supreme Court in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Monday submitted his reply to the Supreme Court in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case.

Asad Umar submitted the reply in the contempt case against him, Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In his reply, Umar maintained that the show-cause notice issued by ECP was illegal and unconstitutional.

He stated that Article 204 empowered the higher judiciary with contempt of court and the ECP was not a court. The commission could not use the power of contempt of court under Article 204, he added.

He said that Section 10 of the Election Act was inconsistent with the Constitution.

Asad Umar requested the court to declare Section 10 of the Election Act unconstitutional and dismissed the Commission's appeal.