UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Takes Oath As Minister For Planning, Development And Reforms

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Asad Umar takes oath as minister for planning, development and reforms

According to the sources, Khusro Bakhtiyar was replaced by Asad Umar due to his slow performance on CPEC.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) PTI's senior leader Asad Umar on Tuesday took oath as minister for planning, development and reforms after recent reshuffle in the Federal cabinet.

President Arif Alvi administered him oath.

Asad Umar, who was removed as finance minister, was without any portfolio for last seven months. Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar who was holding the portfolio of planning, development and reforms was given the porfolio of petroleum. The porfolio of petroleum was taken from Omar Ayub Khan.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Infor­mation Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made a tweet and revealed the latest reshuffling in the cabinet. She had said Mr. Bakhtiyar was replaced by Mr. Umar as minister for planning and development while the former was given the petroleum portfolio.

On other hand, Omar Ayub Khan who was holding two ministries including petroleum and energy now would hold only energy ministry.

According to reliable sources, the reshuffle in federa caibnet was made after the chinese working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor expressed concerns about working of key ministers related to communications, railways, planning and development.

"The chinese were reluctant to talk to these ministers for their failure to complete thier work on time," the sources privy to the developmend said.

Asad Umar who was removed from the ministry was offered the portfolio of petroleum but he declined and said that he would work for the party while staying out of the cabinet.

The sources also confirmed that the ministry of planning was taken back from Khusro Bakhtiyar on the basis of slow performance on CPEC while PM Khan had wished to bring Asad back to the cabinet and give him the porfolio of planning.

In October, Prime Minister Khan had indicated some changes in the federal cabinet when he was told that some ministers weere not working to address the grievances of the general public.

"The oath ceremony will be held soon after the notification regarding his inclusion in the federal cabinet was issued," said Asad Umar while talking to a newspaper. Asad Umar also said that it was his personal desire that he wanted to take this ministry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar China Firdous Ashiq Awan CPEC October From Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.44 a barrel M ..

6 minutes ago

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

8 minutes ago

HIPA announces October winners of its Instagram Ph ..

21 minutes ago

PTI's MPAs express anger on Punjab CM owing to poo ..

24 minutes ago

Convicted Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Leaves for Medi ..

35 minutes ago

Newborn boy found dead in Faisalabad

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.