Asad Umar to assume charge as 'minister for planning, special initiatives' while Khusro Bakhtiar as 'minister for petroleum' soon: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday announced that Asad Umar was inducted in the Federal cabinet as minister for planning and special initiatives while Khusro Bakhtiar was assigned the portfolio of minister for petroleum.

In a tweet on her social media platform, she said the notification regarding the change and expansion in the cabinet would be issued soon.