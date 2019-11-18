- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Asad Umar to assume charge as 'minister for planning, special initiatives' while Khusro Bakhtiar as ..
Asad Umar To Assume Charge As 'minister For Planning, Special Initiatives' While Khusro Bakhtiar As 'minister For Petroleum' Soon: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:13 PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday announced that Asad Umar was inducted in the federal cabinet as minister for planning and special initiatives while Khusro Bakhtiar was assigned the portfolio of minister for petroleum
In a tweet on her social media platform, she said the notification regarding the change and expansion in the cabinet would be issued soon.