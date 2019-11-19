Asad Umar to take oath as minister for planning, development and reforms

(@fidahassanain)

According to the sources, Khusro Bakhtiyar was replaced by Asad Umar due to his slow performance on CPEC.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) After recent reshuffle in the Federal cabinent, Asad Umar has been brought back as minister for planning, development and reforms.

Asad Umar, who was removed as finance minister, was without any portfolio for last seven months. Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar who was holding the portfolio of planning, development and reforms was given the porfolio of petroleum. The porfolio of petroleum was taken from Omar Ayub Khan.

Through a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Infor­mation Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan revealed the latest reshuffling in the cabinet. She had said Mr. Bakhtiyar was replaced by Mr. Umar as minister for planning and development while the former was given the petroleum portfolio.

On other hand, Omar Ayub Khan who was holding two ministries including petroleum and energy now would hold only energy ministry.

According to reliable sources, the reshuffle in federa caibnet was made after the chinese working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor expressed concerns about working of key ministers related to communications, railways, planning and development.

"The chinese were reluctant to talk to these ministers for their failure to complete thier work on time," the sources privy to the developmend said.

Asad Umar who was removed from the ministry was offered the portfolio of petroleum but he declined and said that he would work for the party while staying out of the cabinet.

The sources also confirmed that the ministry of planning was taken back from Khusro Bakhtiyar on the basis of slow performance on CPEC while PM Khan had wished to bring Asad back to the cabinet and give him the porfolio of planning.

In October, Prime Minister Khan had indicated some changes in the federal cabinet when he was told that some ministers weere not working to address the grievances of the general public.

"The oath ceremony will be held soon after the notification regarding his inclusion in the federal cabinet was issued," said Asad Umar while talking to a newspaper. Asad Umar also said that it was his personal desire that he wanted to take this ministry.