Asad Umar to visit districts of Sindh from Jan 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will visit different districts of the Sindh province from January 31.

He will pay visit to Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts during a two-day visit.

The minister will also attend events on the occasion.