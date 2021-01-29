UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar To Visit Districts Of Sindh From Jan 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:53 PM

Asad Umar to visit districts of Sindh from Jan 31

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will visit different districts of the Sindh province from January 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will visit different districts of the Sindh province from January 31.

He will pay visit to Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts during a two-day visit.

The minister will also attend events on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Asad Umar Visit Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur January From

Recent Stories

KP Govt approves Rs.3.67 bln for gas supply projec ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL gets 11 new E&P blocks

2 minutes ago

Meeting decides to suspend gas supply to CNG stati ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan win first Test match against South Africa

13 minutes ago

DC visits PIC, reviews facilities

2 minutes ago

PIA likely to start flight operations for Karachi- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.