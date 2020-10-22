Asad Umar urges early completion of water supply project for twin cities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday urged all concerned consultants to ensure early completion of water supply project for the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chairing a review meeting on feasibility and land acquisition for conduction of water supply project from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the minister directed for weekly review of progress by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Planning Commission to ensure that bottlenecks are removed immediately.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khuram Nawaz and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that CDA had awarded the consultancy contract for the water supply project and the consultants would start work immediately.

The representatives of the consultants shared their timelines with the minister, who directed that no time overrun would be allowed.

Asad Umar also directed that consultants should explore new/ innovative technologies and make recommendations for expediting the execution phase of the project. He assured that necessary resources would be made available for early execution of the project.

It was directed that consultants would submit a draft Inception Report in a month's time for review and devising strategy for proceeding further.

Federal Minister Asad Umar also held a meeting on staffing and other issues faced by educational institutions in Islamabad on Thursday. SAPM on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Secretary education and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the current status of issues related to up-gradation of schools and provision of buses for transportation of students.

It was decided that the proposal in this regard will be submitted to the Federal Cabinet by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with the next fortnight.