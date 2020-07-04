UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Visits NIH To Review Performance

Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:49 PM

Asad Umar visits NIH to review performance

Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Asad Umar on Saturday visited National Institute of Health (NIH) to review the performance of the institute in coping with multiple diseases including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Asad Umar on Saturday visited National Institute of Health (NIH) to review the performance of the institute in coping with multiple diseases including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive Director (ED) NIH Maj. General Prof. Dr.

Amir Ikram briefed the minister about the role of the institute in controlling the multiple diseases including COVID-19.

Asad Umer was also briefed about the rapid response role of NIH regarding COVID-19.

The minister while appreciating the role of NIH said that the institute has done remarkable work in controlling the COVID-19.

He also visited the emergency operation center and other departments of NIH.

