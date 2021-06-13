UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Visits Streets Of Karachi Without Protocols

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Asad Umar visits streets of Karachi without protocols

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Sunday visited streets of different areas of the city without any protocols and heard the issues being faced by the locals.

Accompanied by PTI law-makers and party workers, the minister commuted on motorcycle through streets of Burns Road, Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar to inspect the progress of federally funded development projects, sports grounds and road repair works, underway in city.

Talking to journalists, Asad Umar said PTI-led federal government was fighting against encroachment mafias in Karachi to bring back the city's glory.

He said PTI was practically working on ground that was unacceptable to provincial government of Sindh which had completely ignored the megalopolis. "It is unbearable for CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as to why federal government is carrying out development works in streets and thoroughfares of Karachi".

Federal Minister said provincial government of Sindh had completely neglected the mega city of the province as no development works had been taken place for decades.

"Federal government will continue to carrying out development works in the city of lights".

Asad Umar said Sindh was a part of the country and it's people also deserve funds, to be spent on their welfare.

He said locals of the area were also glad with the performance of federal government as they had witnessed that the federal government was taking keen interest in development and progress of Karachi.

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, on the occasion, said in past, legislators used to take commissions/bribes from contractors, however, things had completely changed now. He said traders were also taken on board for carrying out development works including road repair, installation of street lights and improvement of sewerage system in Burns Road area.

He said although it was the job of provincial government but federal government had not left the citizens of Karachi on mercy of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Meanwhile, a renowned trader Atiq Mir also lauded the efforts of federal government for carrying out development works in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Sports Road Job Progress Gulshan Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

25 seconds ago

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

3 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.