Asad Umar visits vaccination camps

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday visited the vaccination camps in Maira Sumbal Jafar here and reviewed the process of anti-COVID vaccination being injected to the elderly people of over 65 years of age.

The minister who is also Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) listened to the camp staff and praised the National Institute of Health (NIH) team and Islamabad administration for arranging the best vaccination facilities.

The minister was informed that the citizens were provided the best quality vaccine.

He called upon the people to get vaccinated on their turn so that the pandemic could be rooted out as early as possible.

He also asked the people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and use mask to avoid spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in his tweet, the minister said "These camps are being set up in communities to reach out to the elderly and facilitate their vaccination. Those above 65 are being vaccinated at these camps".