Asad Umar warns of 4th wave of COVID-19 in the country

The Federal Minister of Planning and Development who is also head of National Command and Operation Centre has urged the people to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols to avoid the fourth wave of the virus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday warned of 4th wave of Coronavirus in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar urged the citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols to stop spread of the virus.

He wrote: “Reviewed the artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC . In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July.

Please adhere to sop's and vaccinate as soon as possible,”.

Vaccination process of the citizens is under at different vaccination centre across the country. Earlier, there were reports of shortage of the vaccine but the government officials confirmed arrival of vaccine from China.

On other hand, people are not following COVID-19 protocols. Markets are open and people are seen without masks on their faces and violating social distances.