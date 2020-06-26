Asad Umer says COVID cases register decrease owing to effective measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer Friday said the across country COVID cases have decreased owing to effective measure taken by the government and following of guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) by majority of people.

Briefing media at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he warned the situation could aggravate in case of any slackness in precautionary measures.

According to projections of analysts, the coronavirus infections could be 300,000 by June 30, however latest analysis says the COVID positive cases will be 225,000 by June 30 due to effective implementation on SOPs.

He said spread of pandemic could further reduce by strictly adhering to SOPs.

NCOC had issued guidelines on May 30 making obligatory for people to wear facemask, wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, maintain social distance and use hand sanitizers.

NCOC also directed provinces on June 4 to expedite administrative actions to check the spread.

NCOC also pointed out 20 hotspot areas in various cities of the country on June 14 with the direction to seal the troubled areas to contain the spread.

He said he intends to brief the media about COVID projections by July 31.

He emphasised religiously following doctor's directions and following SOPs to contain COVID. The health system was working satisfactorily despite pressure.

He said over 1,000 beds would be provided to across country hospitals by June end.While 2,000 beds added by July end. This would help strengthening the health system.

Paying tributes to Health Care Workers (HCWs), he said doctors and paramedics were all possible measures to fight COVID-19. People should also take precautionary measures to keep the COVID spread in check. This would also save health system from over burdening. The whole nation salutes Health Care Workers (HCWs) for effectively fighting against the pandemic.