ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umer on Tuesday visited a flood relief camp organised by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) in front of National Press Club, (NPC) here.

Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) Patron-in-Chief, Zamurrad Khan, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, NPC President Anwar Raza and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umer lauded the services of PSH for organising a relief camp for affected persons by devastating floods in the country.

He urged all and sundry to help flood-hit people to cope with the disaster of such magnitude.

A cursory look at the history transpired that the Pakistani nation had emerged even stronger after the disasters, he added.

Zamurrad Khan said the floods had wreaked havoc, adding hundreds of precious lives were lost, nobody was left with anything to eat or wear in the affected areas.

The houses were submerged and our brothers and sisters were forced to spend the night under the open sky, he added.

He said PSH would offer residential facilities to the children orphaned in flood disasters and enroll them in Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH).