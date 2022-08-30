UrduPoint.com

Asad Umer Visits PSH's Flood Relief Camp Near NPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Asad Umer visits PSH's flood relief camp near NPC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umer on Tuesday visited a flood relief camp organised by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) in front of National Press Club, (NPC) here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umer on Tuesday visited a flood relief camp organised by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) in front of National Press Club, (NPC) here.

Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) Patron-in-Chief, Zamurrad Khan, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, NPC President Anwar Raza and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umer lauded the services of PSH for organising a relief camp for affected persons by devastating floods in the country.

He urged all and sundry to help flood-hit people to cope with the disaster of such magnitude.

A cursory look at the history transpired that the Pakistani nation had emerged even stronger after the disasters, he added.

Zamurrad Khan said the floods had wreaked havoc, adding hundreds of precious lives were lost, nobody was left with anything to eat or wear in the affected areas.

The houses were submerged and our brothers and sisters were forced to spend the night under the open sky, he added.

He said PSH would offer residential facilities to the children orphaned in flood disasters and enroll them in Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH).

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) All

Recent Stories

Minister distributes prizes among painting competi ..

Minister distributes prizes among painting competition winners

3 minutes ago
 Moscow in Dispute With ExxonMobil Over Decision to ..

Moscow in Dispute With ExxonMobil Over Decision to Halt Oil Output at Sakhalin-1 ..

3 minutes ago
 Main accused in desecration of Holy Quran incident ..

Main accused in desecration of Holy Quran incident held

3 minutes ago
 Bayer Leverkusen sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on ..

Bayer Leverkusen sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on loan

6 minutes ago
 HMC, WASA, SSWMB asked to drain out rain water fro ..

HMC, WASA, SSWMB asked to drain out rain water from streets, low lying areas

6 minutes ago
 Commander 12 Corps visits relief camp in Qila Saif ..

Commander 12 Corps visits relief camp in Qila Saifullah

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.