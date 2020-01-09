Asad Umer vows to complete Karachi projects expeditiously

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiates Asad Umar vowed to complete Karachi package projects expeditiously, aimed at addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens.

He stated this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) delegation who called on him at the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, said a press release issued here.

Asad Umar apprised the delegation that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to complete K-IV water supply project at the earliest to ensure smooth water supply to the city.

He told the delegation that he was in contact with the government of Sindh and taking regular updates on the K-IV project.

Asad umer also discussed the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and assured that all the outstanding issues would be addressed in this regard.

Other projects discussed during the meeting, included Northern Bypass and Railway Freight Corridor project.

He said the federal government was fast releasing its share of funds and taking all measures needed to expedite the same.

The incumbent government was committed to development of Karachi and Hyderabad and all possible measures would be taken for achieving this adjective, he added.

He also discussed the Hyderabad development issues especially higher education opportunities in the city.

The MQM delegation thanked the minister for taking keen interest in expeditious completion of the development projects, especially those in Karachi and Hyderabad.