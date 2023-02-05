Asad urges all political parties to set strong plan for national integrity in APC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood on Sunday called upon all the political parties to play their role to set a strong plan for national integrity in the All Parties Conference (APC).

He stated this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of District Press Club Tank which was also attended by former MPA Mahmood Ahmed Khan Betani, Tehsil Mayor Saddam Hussain Betani, Tehsil Mayor Jandola Bahadur Khan Betani and Shamsul Zaman Shams.

The minister said all the political parties should attend the APC called by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on February 07 by setting aside their political differences in the larger national interest.

He said Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) had a solid stand against terrorism and the party would continue voicing against this menace in the Parliament and other national forums.

He said the students of seminaries were as much patriotic as anyone else.

While talking about Kashmir Solidarity Day, Asad Mahmood paid tribute to the Mujahideen who fought for the freedom of Kashmir.

He said that he stands with the Kashmiris for human rights and considers the independence of Kashmir as the completion of Pakistan.

He lauded the role of local media persons in highlighting regional issues through positive journalism.

He said that his constituency remained target of political victimization during about last 10 years. However, Asad said that after coming into power he has taken multiple steps for resolving the issues being faced by the people of his constituency.

He said that in a few days, regular work will be started on Tank-Pezu road. Moreover, the constituency would be connected with the largest economic highway by starting construction work at Ranwal to Yarik Interchange road. It would help end regional backwardness, he opined.

He hoped that the issues of electricity like tripping and load-shedding would also be addressed soon.

Asad said the streets and roads of the entire district would be constructed at a cost of Rs 500 million.