UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Urges Opposition To Ensure SOPs In Public Meetings

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Asad urges Opposition to ensure SOPs in public meetings

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs), before holding public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs), before holding public meetings.

The coronavirus cases were increasing in some parts of the country due to gathering and absence of SOPs, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The instructions has been issued to provincial governments to implement SOPs in their respective jurisdiction in letter and spirit to protect the people from dangerous virus, he stated.

The Opposition should exhibit responsibility and desist from holding big public meetings in the present circumstances, he warned.

PTI government has no fear about public meetings of opposition parties but security and safety of the people is a serious concerns of the government for public safety, he stated.

The Sindh government, he said had been the supporter of complete "lockdown" in the provincial areas but now PPP leadership have also changed their perception and allowing public to come out for procession.

Azad Kashmir government, he said should take the responsibility and implement the SOPs so that the public health could be secured in a proper manner.

Related Topics

Sindh From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

10 minutes ago

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Weddi ..

11 minutes ago

NATO Deputy Head Says EU Needs Alliance to Defend ..

33 seconds ago

Cyprus' Parliament Speaker Temporarily Resigns Fol ..

35 seconds ago

NCEMA Director General gets COVID-19 vaccine

41 minutes ago

Body found in canal

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.