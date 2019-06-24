UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Urges Opposition To Get United To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:12 PM

Asad urges opposition to get united to steer country out of economic crisis

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Monday urged the opposition parties to get united to steer the country out of economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Monday urged the opposition parties to get united to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Talking to media persons at Parliament House, the Speaker said that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had also talked about Charter of Economy (CoE).

Asad Qaisar said that after the offer from the Leader of Opposition he had talked with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Speaker said that everybody should think above politics on national issues and expressed the hope that all the parties would come on one page on issues of national interest.

He said the government had responded positively to the offer of opposition parties for charter of economy.

The Speaker appealed to all political forces of the country to come forward for dialogue on national issues.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

4 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

4 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

4 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

4 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.