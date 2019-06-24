Asad urges opposition to get united to steer country out of economic crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Monday urged the opposition parties to get united to steer the country out of economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Monday urged the opposition parties to get united to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Talking to media persons at Parliament House, the Speaker said that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had also talked about Charter of Economy (CoE).

Asad Qaisar said that after the offer from the Leader of Opposition he had talked with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Speaker said that everybody should think above politics on national issues and expressed the hope that all the parties would come on one page on issues of national interest.

He said the government had responded positively to the offer of opposition parties for charter of economy.

The Speaker appealed to all political forces of the country to come forward for dialogue on national issues.