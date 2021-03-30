UrduPoint.com
Asad Urges People To Avoid Ignoring SOPs Set To Control COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Asad urges people to avoid ignoring SOPs set to control COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday expressed serious concerns over negative attitude of the people ignoring standard operating procedures (SoPs), set to control COVID-19, rising cases.

The non-cooperative behavior of the people could jeopardize the situation in different parts of the country, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Less number of cases were being reported in Sindh due to observance of SoPs, he said.

The patients affected with virus are rising in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Balochistan and Sindh could have bad affects if the people ignored precautionary measures, he warned. Replying to a question about situation of third wave of corona virus in the region, Asad Umer said the virus that had entered in the region from Briton played havoc in India and Bangladesh. To another question, the minister said: "We will have to avoid political gatherings or public meetings for averting dangerous virus."

