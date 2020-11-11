UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Urges Political Leadership To Demonstrate Responsibility In Containing COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Asad urges political leadership to demonstrate responsibility in containing COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Wednesday urged the national political leadership to demonstrate responsibility in containing COVID-19 in the country.

"The national political leadership across the political spectrum needs to demonstrate leadership to send a message to the entire nation for taking preventive steps and follow Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs)", he said in his tweet.

The minister who also chairs the meeting of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) for Corona, said that the Center had once again recommended to ban all large public gatherings and rapid increase in positivity required urgent steps to save lives and livelihoods.

"Since mid October, when National Coordination Committee (NCC) first considered the NCOC recommendation to ban large public gatherings, the daily cases have nearly tripled."He said consensus needed in NCC for taking this decision, which had been delayed due to lack of consensus.

Related Topics

Asad Umar October All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

23 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

28 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

38 minutes ago

S. Korea's employment loss hits 6-month high in Oc ..

21 seconds ago

Winter second spell of snowfall to start from Frid ..

23 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.