Asad urges promotion of Tunneling industry in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Sunday emphasized on the need for Tunneling Institute of Pakistan (TIP), to better discern the scholars, practitioners and tunneling industry in the country.

The Minister appreciated the role of TIP and encouraged the officials to actively participate in the tunneling projects, said a press release.

During his visit to TIP, he said that such initiatives should be promoted at national and international levels and assured full cooperation of the Ministry of Communications.

Secretary Communications Captain (R) Khurram Agha, Inspector General Motorway Police Sultan Khawaja also accompanied the Federal Minister.

The TIP Official briefed the Minister regarding the newly constructed premises of the Tunneling Institute and the promotion of the tunneling profession in the country.