Asad urges Sindh govt to exhibit responsibility in provision of corona vaccine to health workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Sunday urged the provincial government to exhibit responsibility in provision of corona vaccine to health workers.

Government of Sindh should prefer the health workers rather giving importance to VVIP culture, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Taking notice of misuse of COVID-19 vaccine, he said administering vaccine to VVIPs was a regrettable incident reported in Karachi. The minister said that provincial government should avoid misusing of corona vaccine.

He urged the concerned quarters in Sindh to streamline the system in health department. The Federal government, he said could take the control of vaccine provided to Sindh government for health workers.