UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Urges Social, Political, Religious Leaders To Join Hands For Curtailing Third Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:02 PM

Asad urges social, political, religious leaders to join hands for curtailing third wave of COVID-19

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday called upon the political, social and religious leaders and media to join hands for controlling spread of third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday called upon the political, social and religious leaders and media to join hands for controlling spread of third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is time to show leadership and we, as a nation, have to limit spread of the disease from reaching the level of damaging livelihood," he said while keeping in view the rising threats of the pandemic.

Addressing a media briefing here after chairing the meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the minister said whenever Pakistanis stood united to fight against odds, they overcame everything.

He urged the political, social and religious leaders, and the media to join the government's effort to contain the pandemic.

Asad Umar said a couple of weeks ago, the NCOC had foreseen the spread and took decisions to impose smart lockdown in various areas of the country.

After a week, he said, a review was taken again in which the NCOC found that the decisions were not being implemented which created problems to curtail spread of corona virus.

He pointed out that the major reason behind the rising trend of corona disease in the country was the British variants of the pandemic that had the ability to spread more rapidly and it was also more fatal.

He said the rising trend was not observed only in Pakistan but also in the whole region, adding, in India, the number of corona virus positive cases had declined to below 10,000 in a day but now it had crossed 47,000 new cases daily.

Similarly in Bangladesh too, the number of daily COVID positive cases had increased four times.

He warned that the threat was increasing. "In the peak of first wave, more than 3300 COVID patients were in critical care in hospitals while in second wave the highest number of such patients in the hospitals was 2511.

However, in the third wave, as many as 2842 critical care patients were in the hospitals on Friday. Only in 12 days, the number has increased by 1000, he informed.

Asad Umar warned that if the ratio of COVID -19 patients continued with the same pace, within next few days it would may cross the highest level reported in the first wave.

He asked people to take care of themselves and their families as well as friends.

On the occasion, the chairman NCOC also conferred on Covid vaccine certificates to two healthcare workers after opening of online immunization certificate portal.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asad Umar Bangladesh Same May Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Levies Force arrested drugs pusher with 29 kg char ..

50 seconds ago

Five held with liquor in faisalabad

51 seconds ago

GEI development, cooperation platform attracts Pak ..

52 seconds ago

Chinese premier wishes PM Imran Khan a speedy reco ..

54 seconds ago

FIA launches crackdown against sugar mafia, seizes ..

9 minutes ago

Police arrested 74 criminals with drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.