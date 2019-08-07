UrduPoint.com
Asad Urges World To Help Stop Indian Atrocities In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:42 PM

Parliamentary Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Asad Mehmood Wednesday urged international community to play effective role in forcing India to stop Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Asad Mehmood Wednesday urged international community to play effective role in forcing India to stop Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to Joint Sitting of Majlis-e-Shoora, he said Pakistani nation supported Kashmiris and would never abandon them in this hour of trial. He paid tributes to opposition parties for ignoring their mutual differences and extending unconditional support to government for cause of Kashmir.

He said India has violated United Nations resolutions by illegally annexing the disputed Kashmir and changing the status of occupied valley. He urged the government to mobilize friendly countries to expose Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

