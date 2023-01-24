UrduPoint.com

Asad Vows To Stabilize Political, Economic Conditions Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Asad vows to stabilize political, economic conditions of country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Tuesday said that political parties having different schools of thought have joined heads to uplift the country's economic conditions and to bring political stability to the country.

Addressing a ceremony to hand over the motorcycles to the postmen in Karachi, the minister said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shattered off the profitable services of Pakistan Post to showcase the better numbers in the performance. He said that an inquiry has been initiated against those who were responsible for jeopardizing the profitable service.

The minister said that all the suggestions received from the Pakistan Post are being implemented and all the steps are in pipeline which will uplift the standard of postal services.

He said that the PTI government did not initiate any mega project for communications in its tenure, whereas the present government laid the foundation of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M6) which will be completed in three years.

He said that the PTI government destabilized the economy of the country and destabilized the political scenario of the country. The leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) is determined to safeguard the Islamic and cultural ideology of Pakistan, he added.

The minister said that a number of vacancies were lying vacant in the postal services which were affecting the performance of the institution. He said that the recruitment procedure was in the final stage and expressed determination that Pakistan Post will serve the nation of 22 million people.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Motorway Pakistan Post All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

16 minutes ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

60 minutes ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

1 hour ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

1 hour ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.