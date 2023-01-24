Asad vows to stabilize political, economic conditions of country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Tuesday said that political parties having different schools of thought have joined heads to uplift the country's economic conditions and to bring political stability to the country.

Addressing a ceremony to hand over the motorcycles to the postmen in Karachi, the minister said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shattered off the profitable services of Pakistan Post to showcase the better numbers in the performance. He said that an inquiry has been initiated against those who were responsible for jeopardizing the profitable service.

The minister said that all the suggestions received from the Pakistan Post are being implemented and all the steps are in pipeline which will uplift the standard of postal services.

He said that the PTI government did not initiate any mega project for communications in its tenure, whereas the present government laid the foundation of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M6) which will be completed in three years.

He said that the PTI government destabilized the economy of the country and destabilized the political scenario of the country. The leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) is determined to safeguard the Islamic and cultural ideology of Pakistan, he added.

The minister said that a number of vacancies were lying vacant in the postal services which were affecting the performance of the institution. He said that the recruitment procedure was in the final stage and expressed determination that Pakistan Post will serve the nation of 22 million people.