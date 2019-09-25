UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asadullah Bhutto To Address Programme "Kashmir Issue" On Sept 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Asadullah Bhutto to address programme

Former MNA and senior leader of Jamat-e- Islami Pakistan, Moulana Asadullah Bhutto advocate will address a programme on "Kashmir Issue" here on Wednesday (September 25).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Former MNA and senior leader of Jamat-e- Islami Pakistan, Moulana Asadullah Bhutto advocate will address a programme on "Kashmir Issue" here on Wednesday (September 25).

The managing committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has organized the programme which will be held in the office of SHCBA.

The president SHCBA Hyderabad, Advocate Nisar Ahmed Durani, has appealed all members of the Bar Association to attend the programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sindh High Court Hyderabad September All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

11 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

26 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

41 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.