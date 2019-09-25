Asadullah Bhutto To Address Programme "Kashmir Issue" On Sept 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Former MNA and senior leader of Jamat-e- Islami Pakistan , Moulana Asadullah Bhutto advocate will address a programme on "Kashmir Issue" here on Wednesday ( September 25).

The managing committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has organized the programme which will be held in the office of SHCBA.

The president SHCBA Hyderabad, Advocate Nisar Ahmed Durani, has appealed all members of the Bar Association to attend the programme.