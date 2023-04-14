UrduPoint.com

Asas Int'l School Hosts Iftar Dinner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Asas International school hosted an Iftar dinner at its F-10 branch here on Thursday.

The event was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including journalists, who gathered to break their fast together and celebrate the holy month of Ramazan.

The venue was decorated with beautiful lights, creating a festive atmosphere for the participants. The tables were adorned with delicious traditional dishes and a variety of desserts.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to socialize and had a frank discussion on various issues of public interest.

More Stories From Pakistan

