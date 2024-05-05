Asas School hosts expo showcasing its projects, art exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Asas International School F-8 Campus on Sunday successfully hosted its Annual Asas Expo, presenting a comprehensive showcase of projects and services aimed at empowering students and supporting the community.

The Expo featured a diverse range of initiatives offered by Asas, including free consultation and screening services provided by the Asas Inclusive Education Group, said a press release.

The attendees had access in consultations and checkups by medical professionals from the Asas Medical & Rehabilitation Complex. Career counseling sessions were also available, courtesy of Asas International Consultants, providing invaluable guidance to the students as they navigate their future paths.

In addition to its focus on educational and community services, the Expo celebrated the artistic talents of students through captivating art exhibitions.

These exhibitions showcased works from both the school's students and those participating in the inclusive education program. The Live Art Corner provided an interactive and engaging experience for attendees, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

During the Expo, Branch Head Asima Mubashar Syed had the privilege of meeting with the parental community of Asas, further strengthening the school's connection with its stakeholders.

Director of Asas International School, Dr Arshad Zia reiterated the institution's commitment in providing opportunities and resources to help all students thrive, whether in mainstream or inclusive environments. The Expo garnered significant participation from parents, students, and community members, reaffirming its status as a resounding success.