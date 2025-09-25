ASDEO Conducts Surprise Visit To City Circle Schools Under KP Education Emergency
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) In line with the education emergency campaign launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, City Circle Education officials conducted surprise visits to several schools here on Thursday.
The visits were carried out under the supervision of District Education Officer (Male) Musarrat Hussain Baloch and Sub-Divisional Education Officer (Male) Humayun Khan Khattak.
Assistant Sub-Divisional Education Officer (Male), City Circle, Naveed Ahmad Badozai inspected three schools, including Government Primary school Eidgah, Government Primary School Noorani, and Government Primary School Basti Tarin.
During the inspection, the attendance of teachers, classroom environment, student participation, cleanliness, and availability of textbooks were reviewed. Special focus was placed on student enrollment and academic performance.
The visiting officer appreciated the dedication of teachers and urged them to continue their efforts to improve the quality of education.
He reiterated that the ongoing drive aimed at bringing transparency and improvement in education across the district would continue.
