The body of Assistant Sub-Divisional Officer (ASDO), Education was found dumped near a dried water channel by the locals in Bandagai area of Talash here on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The body of Assistant Sub-Divisional Officer (ASDO), education was found dumped near a dried water channel by the locals in Bandagai area of Talash here on Thursday.

Police said, the body of ASDO, Gul Muhammad, resident of Munda tehsil was found near a water channel in Bandagai.

The deceased was shot in the head by an unknown assailant who escaped the scene.

Brother of the deceased, Zahir told police that Gul Muhammad left his home during evening and his car was found parked near a petrol pump in Talash.

The deceased aged 45 was the father of nine children, his brother said.

SHO Talash said they would soon trace the killers by conducting CDR of the deceased. Police have registered a case and started investigations.