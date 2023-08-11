ASEAN business delegation calls on Governor Punjab

A 50-member business delegation from ASEAN countries led by Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr. Farid Iqbal Qureshi called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A 50-member business delegation from ASEAN countries led by Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr. Farid Iqbal Qureshi called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

The delegation comprised businessmen from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Laos.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan wishes to enhance trade relations with other countries including its neighboring countries.

He said people to people contacts and exchange of business delegations are necessary for strong relations among ASEAN member countries.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan has made a conducive policy for foreign direct investment and has given special incentives to investors in special economic zones.

He said the ASEAN countries can benefit from these special economic zones.

He said Pakistani textile products are known globally for their quality. He said Pakistan is keen to expand trade relations with ASEAN member countries in various sectors, adding that Pakistan can export fabrics, textile products, leather, sports goods, sea food, surgical instruments and agricultural produce to the ASEAN countries.

The Governor Punjab expressed the hope the visit will open new avenues of trade between Pakistan and ASEAN countries. He said that CPEC project has made Pakistan a land of opportunities and now many foreign companies are preferring to come here.

Mufti Hamka Hussain thanked the Governor Punjab on behalf of the ASEAN delegation. He said that businessmen from ASEAN member countries have shown interest in trade and investment in Pakistan.