ASEAN committee gathers Islamabad-based diplomats at family BBQ get-together

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee in Islamabad (ACI) organized an event

themed 'Family Barbeque, Year-end get-together' on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Malaysian High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohammad Azhar Mazlan in his capacity as the Chair of ACI said the aim of the event was to bring together the diplomats and families of Islamabad-based ASEAN embassies to provide them with an opportunity to touch base with one another in an informal setting.

He expressed the confidence that such a gathering would bring about a sense of togetherness and belonging among the ASEAN community in Pakistan.

Considering the presence of more than 200 guests including the local officials and media personnel, High Commissioner Azhar expressed his happiness and hoped the event would be an annual feature.

He conveyed his well wishes to those celebrating Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year 2024 to all present.

During the event, the guests enjoyed a number of cuisines, specially prepared by each ASEAN embassies, savoring the unique spices, techniques, and cultural influences of the Southeast Asian region. The cuisines included Satay with peanut sauce, Padthai, Nasi Goreng, Bakso and Sagudana, among others.

The ASEAN diplomats and families exchanged warm greetings and cultural insights, while celebrating the diversity of ASEAN tradition in Pakistan, showcasing the rich tapestry of the region.

The event was not merely a social gathering but a celebration of the shared values and aspirations that unite the diverse nations of Southeast Asia.

It served as a testament to the enduring friendship and solidarity among the ASEAN nations and their commitment to fostering a prosperous and harmonious future together with the host nation, Pakistan.