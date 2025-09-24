ASEAN Committee In Islamabad Visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute Of Arts And Design
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 09:48 PM
The ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) visited the NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design on Wednesday, where certificates were awarded to outstanding students for their creative achievements
In a special recognition, Usman Shah, CEO of NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design and Honorary Advisor to the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, was presented with an award for his notable contributions to promoting ASEAN culture in Pakistan through artistic and cultural initiatives.
Expressing gratitude to the ASEAN Committee, Shah stressed the significance of deepening cultural exchange.
He reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, to expand partnerships with ASEAN countries through art exhibitions, student exchange programs, and joint cultural projects.
The ASEAN Committee representatives appreciated the Institute’s efforts and underscored their readiness to explore fresh opportunities for cooperation, highlighting the role of art and culture as vital bridges for regional understanding and people-to-people connectivity.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional bloc comprising ten countries of Southeast Asia: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
