ASEAN countries to work with Pakistan to settle Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :President of Majlis Perundingan islam Malaysia (MAPIM) Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid Tuesday said member countries of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will work with Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

He was addressing a press conference along with Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam here after a meeting with Pakistani parliamentarians. Azmi is heading a delegation of parliamentarians of ASEAN countries which will also visit the Line of Control (LoC).

Azmi said tension had increased over the Kashmir issue after India's decision to revoke article 370 of its constitution ending special status of Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was a disputed territory and the issue should be resolved according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions giving Kashmiris the right of self determination.

Kashmir issue was not a issue between two countries but it concerned the region and the world, he added. "We are ready to mediate on the Kashmir issue." The resolution of Kashmir issue was necessary for security of the region, he stressed and added India should stop atrocities against Kashmiris, immediately lift curfew, end siege and detentions, ensure free movement of people and attendance of children in schools, he added.

"We are continuously learning about the suffering of Kashmiri people including women, children and youth." It was important to bring back normalcy to Kashmir, President of Majlis of Malaysia said adding ASEAN countries' wanted peace in the country and were closely monitoring the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam thanked the ASEAN countries for their support on the Kashmir issue.

He said Kashmir was a burning issue and United Nations Security Council had accepted it as a disputed territory.

Rights of Kashmiris were being usurped and India had turned Kashmir into the largest open jail in the world, he added.

He said Modi government had shown fascism in Kashmir. "We are thankful to ASEAN countries for forming a committee on Kashmir issue." He said 12000 youth were picked up by Indian forces in held Kashmir.