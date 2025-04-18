Asean delegation visits Burewala to review food, dairy production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 12-member trade delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) visited Burewala to explore investment opportunities in the dairy and food production sectors.

The delegation reviewed various food and dairy production units, examining the operations, cleanliness, and modern processing techniques being used. They expressed appreciation for the adherence to global standards.

Prominent local figures were present during the visit, including Maqsood Ahmad, Director of a local dairy production unit and food chain owner, Usman Baig Assistant Director of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Mohammed islam Incharge of the dairy plant, Khurshid Anwar Former General Secretary Chamber of Commerce and Dr Sadaf Shakur from the sub-campus of Faisalabad and Burewala.

Speaking to the media, Dr Ali Abbas, a member of the delegation, said the team was impressed by the efficient functioning of the dairy units and food chains.

Maqsood Ahmad remarked that the visit reflected economic potential in Burewala. He said such visits boost confidence and pave the way for economic revival.

He noted that the standard maintained from production to infrastructure was commendable and could help attract foreign investment and imports.

Muhammed Usman TDAP added that the government was offering opportunities to enhance the export of local products and expressed hope that the visit would foster meaningful trade and investment cooperation.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was a regional group that aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its ten members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.