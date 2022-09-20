UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Desk At Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Increase Regional Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 07:57 PM

ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase regional trade

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) desk was inaugurated at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) desk was inaugurated at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

Additional Foreign Secretary Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was the chief guest on the occasion, while the Ambassadors and Counselors of Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines were also present on the occasion.

In his keynote address, the Additional Foreign Secretary said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs focused on promoting regional trade to boost businesses and exports.

"The establishment of the desk will provide more information sharing regarding trade among ASEAN member countries," he added.

Tirmizi said that Pakistan was an important country in terms of its location and had the potential to become a hub of trade activities and economic opportunities.

Mr Shakeel Ahmed Ramey, CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco Civilization Research and Development, said in his remarks that Pakistan and ASEAN should develop relations based on cooperation.

Chamber President Nadeem Rauf, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, and chamber members were also present.

The Primary aim of the desk is to focus on regional trade and improve trade ties with ASEAN countries.

