ASEAN media delegation visits PEMRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A media delegation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) visited Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in Islamabad, and called on its Chairman Muhammad Saleem on Thursday.

The visit is aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation in the media sector, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen professional ties between Pakistan and ASEAN member states, said a news release.

The ASEAN delegation was represented by Mr. Noel Hidalgo Tan, Senior Officer of the Culture and Information Division at the ASEAN Secretariat, and Ms. Widia Librianti, Officer of the Culture and Information Division at ASEAN.

During the meeting, PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem highlighted the importance of media in fostering cultural and social harmony between the two regions.

He stated, "Media plays a crucial role in promoting understanding and cooperation. We are committed to building a strong partnership with ASEAN to further strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration”.

Muhammad Tahir, EDG (Operations-Broadcast Media & PR) gave presentation of roles and functions of PEMRA and media landscape of Pakistan since 2002.

Mr. Noel Hidalgo Tan emphasized the significance of the initiative, and said that collaboration between ASEAN and Pakistan in the media sector will not only deepen bilateral relations but also contribute to regional peace and development.

Ms. Widia Librianti added, "Cultural exchange and media partnerships can serve as powerful tool to build bridges between our regions. This initiative provides an excellent platform for media professionals from both sides to connect and collaborate and exchange experience."

In this meeting Sikander R. Choudry, Executive Member, Wakeel Khan, EDG Licensing Broadcast Media,Muhammad Tahir, EDG Operations-Broadcast Media & PR, Tamseel Hayder, DG & PSO to Chairman, Tahir Farooq Tarar, Head Legal and Sadia Widad Consultant (Media & PR) from PEMRA were also present.