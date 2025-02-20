ASEAN Media Delegation Visits PEMRA
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 10:21 PM
A media delegation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) visited Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in Islamabad, and called on its Chairman Muhammad Saleem on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A media delegation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) visited Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in Islamabad, and called on its Chairman Muhammad Saleem on Thursday.
The visit is aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation in the media sector, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen professional ties between Pakistan and ASEAN member states, said a news release.
The ASEAN delegation was represented by Mr. Noel Hidalgo Tan, Senior Officer of the Culture and Information Division at the ASEAN Secretariat, and Ms. Widia Librianti, Officer of the Culture and Information Division at ASEAN.
During the meeting, PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem highlighted the importance of media in fostering cultural and social harmony between the two regions.
He stated, "Media plays a crucial role in promoting understanding and cooperation. We are committed to building a strong partnership with ASEAN to further strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration”.
Muhammad Tahir, EDG (Operations-Broadcast Media & PR) gave presentation of roles and functions of PEMRA and media landscape of Pakistan since 2002.
Mr. Noel Hidalgo Tan emphasized the significance of the initiative, and said that collaboration between ASEAN and Pakistan in the media sector will not only deepen bilateral relations but also contribute to regional peace and development.
Ms. Widia Librianti added, "Cultural exchange and media partnerships can serve as powerful tool to build bridges between our regions. This initiative provides an excellent platform for media professionals from both sides to connect and collaborate and exchange experience."
In this meeting Sikander R. Choudry, Executive Member, Wakeel Khan, EDG Licensing Broadcast Media,Muhammad Tahir, EDG Operations-Broadcast Media & PR, Tamseel Hayder, DG & PSO to Chairman, Tahir Farooq Tarar, Head Legal and Sadia Widad Consultant (Media & PR) from PEMRA were also present.
Recent Stories
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contests in Battle of Government cat ..
Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title
Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gender Equality & Women’s Empow ..
ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case
Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops
UAE President attends NAVDEX
CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University
DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series
RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gender Equality & Women’s Empowerment10 seconds ago
-
ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case11 seconds ago
-
CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University4 minutes ago
-
BISP aims to empower women of the country, Senator Rubina khalid4 minutes ago
-
Workshop held on canal modernization, sindh water and agriculture transformation projects5 minutes ago
-
ASEAN media delegation visits PEMRA5 minutes ago
-
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan2 hours ago
-
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights2 hours ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing2 hours ago
-
Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah2 hours ago
-
Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair2 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth3 hours ago