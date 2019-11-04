UrduPoint.com
ASEAN Parliamentarian Delegation Arrives In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:34 PM

A 17-member parliamentary delegation of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) led by Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, President of Majlis Perundingan Islam, Malaysia (MAPIM) arrived here on Monday on a three day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A 17-member parliamentary delegation of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) led by Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, President of Majlis Perundingan islam, Malaysia (MAPIM) arrived here on Monday on a three day official visit to Pakistan.

The delegation includes members of the Parliaments of Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Singapore.

The delegation during its stay in Pakistan will meet President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate and Chairman and members of the Parliamentary Kashmir committee.

The delegation will proceed to Muzaffarabad and visit Line of Control (LOC) and meet President and Prime Minister of State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit of ASEAN Parliamentarians to Pakistan will afford an opportunity to create awareness about the Kashmir issue in ASEAN countries and to gain support to highlight ongoing atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris at international and regional forums.

