ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NUST

Published April 22, 2025
The ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 commenced at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST-Islamabad) on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards enhanced technological collaboration between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pakistan
The inaugural ceremony, jointly organised by the National Centre of Robotics & Automation (NCRA at NUST) and the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI), welcomed 18 international delegates from ASEAN member states and over 600 participants from across Pakistan, including policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.
The Expo is featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, innovation showcases and networking opportunities. Key highlight of the opening day was the technology exhibition, where all National Centres of Excellence, along with over 35 dynamic tech companies and startups showcased their cutting-edge solutions in emerging technologies.
The day two will include technical breakout sessions, visits to NUST's constituent schools and the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), facilitating direct interaction between international delegates, local innovators and entrepreneurs.
The final day will be dedicated to identifying concrete avenues for future collaboration, followed by visits to local industries and cultural landmarks.
In his address, the chief guest, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, underscored the pivotal role of regional technological cooperation. He said that the Expo speaks of Pakistan's commitment to shared progress, collaborative research and technological advancement with the esteemed ASEAN partners.
He emphasised that we envision technology not merely as a tool for development, but also as a vital link for stronger regional integration. He also called for enhanced ASEAN–Pakistan academic exchanges, industrial partnerships, and investments in local innovation; particularly in disruptive technologies i.e Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Big Data & Cloud Computing, Sustainable Energy and Agri-Tech.
DG Projects NUST, Dr Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar emphasised that the swift exchange of information, showcasing of Pakistan's R&D capabilities, and insightful discussions among local and international participants are poised to foster establishment of collaborative research groups.
He said that NUST and NCRA eagerly anticipate further expanding this programme with the ASEAN partners.
Leading the ASEAN delegation, Dr Lim Tiong Ho, Chair of the Sub-Committee on Microelectronics and Information Technology (SCMIT) ASEAN, highlighted the importance of international forums in tackling shared technological challenges and driving innovation-led growth. He commended Pakistan for hosting a splendid event and reaffirmed ASEAN's commitment to building enduring institutional ties with Pakistani counterparts.
Director NCRA, Dr Umar Shahbaz Khan
highlighted significance of the initiative under the centre’s international outreach programme.
He reaffirmed NUST’s desire and eagerness in further expanding the programme with ASEAN partners and expressed his profound gratitude to ASEAN Secretariat and COSTI for their invaluable support in organising the much-anticipated event.
