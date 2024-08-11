Aseefa Bhutto, Azra Pechuho Visit Benazir Institute Of Urology
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The first lady and member of the National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, along with Sindh health minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, have visited the Benazir Institute of Urology.
On the occasion, they said, "It has always been the mission of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari to serve the underprivileged and provide all facilities to them at their doorstep."
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said, "Nawab Shah has always been a supporter of the PPP, and that is why the people of Nawab Shah have shown trust in this party, and the PPP has left no stone unturned to serve the people.
"
The Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Gulshan Memon, Dr. Professor Muhammad Ali Sohail, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon, Ashiq Ali Zardari, and Sher Baz Murri were also present.
The Executive Director of the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD), Prof. Javed Akbar Sial, inaugurated Ghulam Rasool Memorial Hospital in order to provide better treatment facilities to the public.
He was accompanied by HR Director Dr. Musa Memon and Asadullah Dahri Aslam Zardari.
District Health Officer (DHO) Asadullah Dahri presented a gift of a traditional Sindhi cap to the guests.
APP /nsm-rzq
