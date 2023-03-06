Aseefa Bhutto felicitates on Holi celebrations

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aseefa Bhutto Monday extended her warmest greetings to all the communities celebrating the festival of Holi

In her message, Aseefa Bhutto said, "Holi is a joyous festival of colors that brings people of all ages and backgrounds together. It is a time to celebrate love, harmony, and diversity, and to forget all our differences." She added, "On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to everyone who is celebrating Holi. Let us all embrace the spirit of the festival and spread love, happiness, and peace." Aseefa Bhutto emphasized the importance of religious and cultural tolerance in Pakistan, saying that the country's diversity is its strength.

"Pakistan is a country of diverse cultures, religions, and traditions, and we must respect and celebrate each other's differences. Let us all work together to promote interfaith harmony and build a more inclusive society," she said.

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colors," is one of the most popular Hindu festivals and is celebrated across India and other parts of the world. It marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Aseefa Bhutto's message is a reminder that festivals like Holi bring people together, regardless of their religion or culture, and that it is up to all of us to create a more peaceful and harmonious world.