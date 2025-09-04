Aseefa Bhutto Review Flood Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 12:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The First Lady of Pakistan and Member National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, visited district Shaheed Benazirabad to review the situation arising from the recent flood threats and the measures being taken to accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho during the visit.
Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, SSP, and officials from the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, and Health Department briefed Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on the current situation and preparedness.
Officials informed MNA that in case of a super flood, around 80,000 people living in 95 villages across nine union councils could be affected, along with 64,000 livestock, for which evacuation efforts are already underway.
Flood-prone areas in Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand tehsils include That, Saeed Kando, Phullel, Khad, Gehram Mari, Bahawal Shah, Mehrabpur, Mari, and Moria Lakho.
Authorities have so far established 59 relief camps and 11 medical camps in the affected areas. Arrangements have also been made for life jackets, boats, fire brigades, ambulances, dewatering pumps, and ventilators to ensure rescue and relief operations. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari appreciated the efforts of police, administration, and volunteers in carrying out rescue and relief work.
She assured the people of Shaheed Benazirabad that they would not be left alone in this crisis. This is a time to rise above political differences and stand united as one nation, she said. Highlighting that this is the third major flood within the past five years, she expressed hope that the administration would learn from past experiences to respond more effectively this time.
She stressed the need to accelerate relief activities and ensure timely assistance without hesitation.
