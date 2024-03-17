Aseefa Bhutto submits her nomination papers from NA 207

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Sunday submitted her nomination form for NA 207 with her Advocate Hussain Bux Zardari for by-election with the Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Two Ali Sher Jamali in Deputy Commissioner office Shaheed Benazirabad where Large crowd of party workers waited outside of the Returning officer.

According to the detail, NA 207 seat was vacated by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

She reached in D.C office and hand over her nomination form to Returning Officer.

Earlier, she reached at Nawabshah airport in Public airplane on Saturday where a large numbers of party workers warmly welcomed here by showering flowers on her.

Addressing on the occasion, she said that PPP believes in democracy because democracy is best revenge. She vowed to reconstruct and build 3,000,000 houses of poor people in local flood affected area.