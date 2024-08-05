Aseefa Bhutto Visits Nazir Dhoki's Residence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:01 PM
The First Lady of Pakistan and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Monday visited the family of late Nazir Hussain Dhoki, a dedicated and loyal party worker who served the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its leadership throughout his life
Nazir Dhoki, who was the Chief Media Coordinator for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, passed away on July 14 after a short battle with cancer at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Khairpur District, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.
Aseefa Bhutto prayed for his departed soul and for his high rank in Jannah.
Speaking with Nazir Dhoki’s family, the First Lady paid rich tributes to a party worker who made significant sacrifices during the dictatorship of General Zia ul Haq and was imprisoned during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy.
She emphasized that Nazir Dhoki was one of the most committed activists of the party, whose loyalty to the Bhutto family was unparalleled. His dedication and steadfastness served as an inspiration to other party members.
Aseefa Bhutto assured the family that the party leadership would continue to stand by them and provide support during these challenging times. Nazir Dhoki’s family expressed their gratitude to the First Lady for her support during this difficult period.
Accompanying the First Lady were Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Mir Munawar Talpur MNA, Chief Whip of PPP in the National Assembly Ijaz Jakhrani MNA, Central Information Secretary of PPPP Shazia Marri MNA, Shehla Raza MNA, and Mehreen Bhutto MNA.
