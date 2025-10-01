Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Calls For Urgent Action On Breast Cancer Awareness In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday highlighted the alarming rise of breast cancer cases in Pakistan, urging the nation to prioritize early detection and awareness.
In her video message at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the first lady revealed that over 90,000 women in Pakistan were diagnosed with breast cancer every year, with more than 40,000 losing their lives to the disease due to late diagnosis and lack of timely treatment.
“Most breast cancer cases in Pakistan are detected at a later stage, which significantly reduces the chances of survival,” she said adding that with timely diagnosis and proper treatment, the survival rate can exceed 90 percent.
She emphasized the importance of regular screenings and encouraged women to perform simple self-examinations as a powerful tool for early detection. “A simple method of self-examination and screening can save thousands of lives,” she added.
Calling for a collective effort, the first lady urged women to break the silence around the disease and take proactive steps for their health. “Value your health, break the silence, spread awareness,” she said.
“Together, we can save lives and build a healthy and strong Pakistan,” she concluded.
